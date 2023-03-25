Olivebank under the lights

Visiting centre-back Nick Aitchison’s second half header ensured the points were shared after Musselburgh Athletic striker Jordan Smith had nodded in the opener midway through the first half.

A draw keeps Haddington fifth, three points behind Burgh, and Bonar said it shows how far his side have come that they left the home of their neighbours downbeat with just a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was a fair result, but I am a bit disappointed as well because I thought we had more clear-cut chances,” said Bonar. “Guy [McGarry] had a great chance in the first half, it was a great save from the keeper and then Gabri [Auriemma] was in and Guy had another shot that might have sneaked in.

“We had to change our principles in the conditions, so I’m proud of them, because they are ingrained in passing the ball and moving, and I was telling them to hit long balls.

“The conditions weren’t conducive to passing the ball, it was raining all day and the ball was bouncing all over the place. It wasn’t for the football purists, but it was maybe more entertaining instead of just watching the ball being passed about, there was more goalmouth action.

“I said to them at half-time to get their chests pushed out and start working for each other. Every week they have grown, and with this season under their belt, they won’t have that fear factor next season of not knowing the players and who they are playing against. I feel we can really kick on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking at the league, I know that we are doing well but I still felt we needed a point or something just to cement our place in the league for next season because you can’t be too complacent in this league, especially with our run in.”

Musselburgh counterpart Liam Burns thought his side were denied the opportunity to take all three points at the death after a handball in the box.

“I thought both teams tried to win the game, certainly at the end nobody was happy with a point,” said Burns. I thought they had the better of the chances in the second half, but I felt we were denied a stonewall penalty with a minute to go, so I feel a little bit aggrieved about that. We think there was handball, when even their bench thought it was a penalty, that tells you a story.

“We just needed to get that second goal, that would have killed the game. I thought we defended really well, then we lost the goal from a set piece; it’s always frustrating losing a goal to a set piece, I don’t know if we didn’t organise properly, or we just got beat in a duel. I thought our shape was good in the second half, the boys took on information we gave them at half-time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad