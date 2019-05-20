East of Scotland: Bonnyrigg keep treble alive | Linlithgow put seven past Musselburgh

Bonnyrigg Rose kept their hopes of a treble alive as they crushed Bo’ness United 5-1 in the quarter-final of the King Cup at New Dundas Park to set up a last-four meeting with Linlithgow Rose.

Bo’ness had been on the winning side in the last two meetings with Robbie Horn’s men – an East of Scotland Cup semi-final defeat on penalties, while they were the only side to defeat Rose in Conference B.

Bonnyrigg top goalscorer Keith Lough put the hosts ahead from a corner-kick after 27 minutes, before team-mate Ewan Moyes doubled their lead when he headed in number two.

Bo’ness pulled one back on the stroke of half-time through striker Allan MacKenzie, but that did nothing give Max Christie’s side any hope of a comeback in the second period as they were comfortably seen off by Rose with Alan Horne finding the net and Lough grabbing his second either side of Louis Swanson’s terrific long-range curler.

Linlithgow Rose booked their spot in the semi-finals and will host Bonnyrigg at Prestonfield on Wednesday, May 29 after they defeated Musselburgh Athletic 7-3 at Olivebank with midfielder and captain Ruari MacLennan scoring four.

MacLennan netted a quick first-half double inside 15 minutes to put Mark Bradley’s side in control, before Conor Thomson pulled one back for the hosts five minutes later.

Burgh top goalscorer Matti King levelled the tie ten minutes into the second half, but Rose were unstoppable from then on as firstly MacLennan secured his treble, followed by goals from Darren Smith, Tommy Coyne and Colin Strickland had them 6-3 infront.

King would pull a further consolation goal back, with MacLennan netting an incredible fourth for himself in injury time.

Newtongrange Star would rue a missed penalty in the first half of their quarter final at home to Tranent, as the Foresters Park men went through to a semi final with Crossgates after a 2-1 victory.

Striker Sean Jamieson saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Sinclair Inglis after three minutes in a goalless opening period.

Goals from youngsters Bradley Barrett and Grant Nelson put Tranent ahead going into the final ten minutes, with Jamieson pulling one back for Star, but the home side couldn’t muster a second and Tranent will face Crossgates this Friday.