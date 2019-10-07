East of Scotland: Leith Athletic open up gap | Tynecastle put 15 past Tweedmouth | Linlithgow downed by Crossgates

Leith Athletic have opened up a six-point lead in Division One Conference A after a 1-0 victory over Heriot-Watt University.

Kyle Mitchell scored the only goal of the game at Peffermill in the 21st minute. However, goalkeeper Ben McGinley did pull off two fantastic saves in the second half to earn Leith the plaudits.

Manager Steve Chalmers said: “We played really well so it’s a great three points. It was a good team performance, but a special mention must go to Ben for two terrific saves in the second half to get us the win.

“There’s still a long way to go in the season but the atmosphere on Saturday with the team, supporters and committee at full-time was a great sight to see.”

Haddington Athletic move above the Uni into second on goal difference following their hard-fought 2-1 win at Oakley. The East Lothian men trailed to a Craig Martin effort just before the half-hour mark before Ryan Hutchison had the visitors back on level terms five minutes later. Gabri Ariemma won it for Haddington with nine minutes remaining.

Ormiston thrashed Peebles Rovers 4-0 to pick up their first league win of the season, Cameron Burt, Reece Cochrane and a trialist with two were the goalscorers.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale drew 1-1 at Dunipace, while Craigroyston were thrashed 4-1 at home to St Andrews.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, Bo’ness United remain top following a 2-1 win over Dunbar United at New Countess Park. Ross Campell and Ryan Stevenson were on target for the BUs.

However, third-placed Tranent slipped up 3-1 at home to Dundonald Bluebell, while Penicuik lost 3-0 to visitors Camelon.

Linlithgow Rose began life without manager Mark Bradley with a 3-2 setback at Crossgates Primrose.

Whitehill Welfare remain second bottom as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Sauchie, Ryan McCallum on target for Welfare from the penalty spot.

Newtongrange Star picked up a useful point on the road with a 2-2 draw at Jeanfield Swifts but Musselburgh Athletic lost 2-1 at Blackburn United. Broxburn drew 1-1 with Hill of Beath.

In Division One Conference B, league leaders and undefeated Tynecastle were the big winners of the day running up a 15-1 defeat over Tweedmouth Rangers at Meggetland. Daniel Greig scored four with Jordan Smith, Ryan Cameron and Ross Elliot all scoring hat-tricks.

Premier Division: Blackburn United 2-1 Musselburgh Athletic, Broxburn Athletic 1-1 Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Crossgates Primrose 3-2 Linlithgow Rose, Dunbar United 1-2 Bo’ness United, Jeanfield Swifts 2-2 Newtongrange Star, Penicuik Athletic 0-3 Camelon, Tranent 1-3 Dundonald Bluebell, Whitehill Welfare 1-2 Sauchie.

Conference A: Craigroyston 1-4 St Andrews, Dunipace 1-1 Lothian Thistle HV, Kinnoull 1-2 Burntisland Shipyard, Oakley United 1-2 Haddington Athletic, Ormiston 4-0 Peebles Rovers, Leith Athletic 1-0 Heriot-Watt University (3pm),

Conference B: Arniston Rangers 1-3 Glenrothes, Dalkeith Thistle 3-1 Stirling University (EOSFL), Easthouses Lily 1-2 Preston Athletic, Edinburgh United 2-3 Coldstream, Inverkeithing HS 4-2 Hawick Royal Albert United, Tynecastle 15-1 Tweedmouth Rangers.