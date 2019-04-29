East of Scotland round-up: 14 wins on bounce for Bo’ness | Bonnyrigg into cup semis | Burgh hammer Haws

Bo’ness manager Max Christie praised his players as they rounded off their East of Scotland League Conference B campaign with a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Dalkeith.

The success over Thistle – whom Bo’ness had beaten 2-1 last Tuesday – made it 14 wins on the spin under Christie since his appointment in February.

Christie, whose side secured a second-place finish, said: “We have good players here so it’s easier for me to look good but really it’s the lads on the park who do the business.”

Bo’ness had a great start when Euan Mitchell headed into the top corner of his own net. The visitors doubled their lead when Shaun Murray was sent off giving away a soft penalty which Ryan Stevenson converted. Further goals from Fraser Keast and substitute Craig Comrie completed the scoring.

In the quarter-final of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup, Bonnyrigg beat Peebles 2-0 and will now play Camelon in the semi-finals.

Bonnyrigg had a much-changed line-up giving new players an opportunity to impress. Both goals came in the first half with Jonny Brown opening the scoring before Aaron Murrell grabbed their second just before the half-time whistle. Murrell now looks like he’s finding his feet after signing from Berwick Rangers to rejoin manager Robbie Horn.

New face from Hamilton Accies, Jesus Garcia Tena, is another player who has impressed and he and others will be needed as Bonnyrigg’s season draws to a busy conclusion.

In the League Cup first round, Musselburgh enjoyed a super 3-0 win at home to Hill Of Beath. Mathu King scored the opener with a delightful finish while Nathan Evans helped himself to a double.

Dunbar were beaten 4-2 in Perth by Jeanfield, who finished a strong third in Conference C, the Seasiders’ goals coming from Dean Ballantyne and captain Fraser McLaren.

In Conference A, Newtongrange drew 0-0 at home to Borders side Coldstream.

Tranent had an impressive 5-2 win at Burntisland Shipyard in Conference B while Crossgates and Haddington served up a no-scoring draw. Lothian Thistle ended their season with a 4-1 defeat at home to Sauchie while, in Conference C, Camelon routed Craigroyston 9-1.