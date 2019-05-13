East of Scotland round-up: Bonnyrigg march on with six-goal blast | Tranent beat Broxburn

League champions Bonnyrigg bounced back to winning ways with a 6-0 home thrashing of Jeanfield Swifts in the third round of the King Cup.

Manager Robbie Horn – serving out a one-match touchline ban – watched on from the sidelines as Rose hit all six goals in the first half.

Horn said: “We’ve had a poor week, losing cup games against Bo’ness and Camelon and, on Saturday, we had men on the field carrying injuries so to see the players step up to the mark and enjoy their football again was great. The six-goal lead gave us the opportunity to use our bench and give players who were carrying injuries a chance to take a break before next week’s game against Bo’ness in the next round. Jeanfield had run Broxburn and Linlithgow close in Conference C so they are a very good team but we ran them ragged. We took our foot of the gas for the second half but by then the game was won and we didn’t want any injuries.” Jeanfield looked lively from kick-off but soon Bonnyrigg showed their class. In the eighth minute, Dean Hoskins played a one-two before sliding the ball home with ease. Lee Currie followed up four minutes later with a decisive strike before Ross Gray drilled home from the edge of the box. Keith Lough finished off a superb low cross from Dean Brett in the 33rd minute with Ewan Moyes heading home another cross from Brett. Johnny Stewart finished off a stunning opening 45 minutes by slamming the ball into the top corner from distance.

Tranent beat Broxburn 3-1 to reach the fourth round of the King Cup thanks to goals from Shaun Rutherford, Ben Miller and Bob Berry. It could have been worse for Broxburn as Tranent were awarded a penalty early in the second half but Conor Wallace saved Ian Black’s effort. Broxburn’s response was a strike from Nicky Locke just before the break.

Ormiston lost their fourth-round tie at home to Crossgates 2-1.