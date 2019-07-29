East of Scotland round-up: Linlithgow Rose show mettle | Dunbar take bragging rights

Linlithgow Rose twice came from behind to triumph 4-2 at West Lothian neighbours Blackburn United as Mark Bradley’s men get off to a winning start.

Blackburn striker Danny Campbell had the home side ahead after just six minutes, but Rose hit back just five minutes later when debutant Ross Allum found the back of the net.

An Andy McQuillan strike had Blackburn back in front at the interval, only for home centre half Michael Browne to bring Rose level with an own goal just two minutes after the restart.

Tommy Coyne fired Rose in front soon after, before Rose’s club record scorer netted a second late on when Blackburn were pushing for an equaliser.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Broxburn Athletic and Bo’ness United fought out a 1-1 draw at Albyn Park. Andy Gillan netted in the first half for the hosts, before Ryan Stevenson secured Bo’ness’ equaliser in the second half.

Ten-man Dunbar United edged an East Lothian derby thriller with Musselburgh Athletic 3-2 to get their first three points on the board.

Dean Ballantyne gave Geoff Jones’ men a 12th minute lead, before Burgh levelled ahead of half-time when Declan O’Kane headed home on his second debut for the club.

Conor Thomson fired the visitors in front early in the second half and Dunbar were faced with a mountain to climb when Liam Peden was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

However, Dunbar showed immense spirit and Darren McCraw’s 84th minute equaliser and Ballantyne’s second of the afternoon ensured the three points would belong to the home side.

In 1st Division Conference A, Haddington Athletic ran out 4-1 winners over Peebles Rovers, while Leith Athletic and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale couldn’t be separated in a 1-1 draw.

In Conference B, Dalkeith Thistle thumped neighbours Arniston Rangers 5-0 as Jags boss Jock Landells faced his former club.