East of Scotland round-up: Penicuik go top as Tranent suffer Tynecastle defeat

Aiden Walsh got the Cuikie off and running midway through the first half before the visitors were reduced to ten men before the break as Chris Scott saw red.

It was one-way traffic after the interval with Nicky Reid, Lumbert Kateleza, Reece Hope, and Cammy Dawson all getting on the scoresheet to ensure an eighth consecutive win.

Penicuik went clear at the top of the table thanks to Tynecastle’s 3-1 victory over Tranent Juniors as visiting boss Calum Elliot found the going tough against the club he previously managed.

Rose fight back for point

Managerless Linlithgow Rose staged a late fight back at home to Musselburgh Athletic as they came from 2-0 down in the second half to draw 2-2 in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

Brown Ferguson was dismissed from the Prestonfield hot seat on Monday after 22 months with the club, with Rose 11 points off co-leaders Tranent and Penicuik Athletic, as Craig Donaldson was placed in temporary charge.

Musselburgh, under the stewardship of former Hearts midfielder Joe Hamill, found themselves two goals ahead after an hour with Josh Jefferies converting two penalties after a goalless opening period.

Jack Ogilvie kicked off the comeback for the West Lothian men with his strike after 67 minutes before club record goalscorer Tommy Coyne secured a point with two minutes remaining.

Defeat for Whitehill

Elsewhere, Whitehill Welfare’s two match winning streak came to an end as they were beaten 3-1 at home to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

