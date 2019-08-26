East of Scotland round-up: Tranent’s run goes on | Penicuik survive late scare | More woe for Whitehill

Tranent maintained their unbeaten start to their Premier Division campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory on the road at Sauchie.

Striker Scott Moffat struck his first two goals for the club after moving from Musselburgh Athletic, while centre-back Dean Whitson netted a long-range stunner and frontman Jamie Devlin scored their fourth to remain hot on the heels of leaders Linlithgow Rose with a game in hand.

Penicuik Athletic were also victorious on their travels as they survived a late fightback from their trip to Dundonald Bluebell, emerging with all three points after a 3-2 win.

It was an important three points for Penicuik after the disappointment of last weekend’s loss at home to Hill of Beath and they were dominant for an hour in Fife.

Sam Jones struck the opener for Kevin Milne and Tony Begg’s side after just 12 minutes when he side footed into the back of the net after a terrific run down the left from Paul Tansey, who squared the ball across goal for his team-mate.

Captain Callum Connolly headed in number two for the visitors just after he interval, before Aaron Ponton looked to have wrapped up a comfortable win with their third goal after 68 minutes.

The hosts ensured a nervous finale, however, with goals from Ross Drummond and Michael Ness.

Whitehill Welfare remain rooted to the bottom of the league with just a point to their name after they lost out 2-1 at home to Camelon, while Musselburgh Athletic lost 2-1 at Crossgates and Bo’ness United won 1-0 away to Jeanfield Swifts with Brian Morgan netting the winner.

In First Division Conference A, Leith Athletic edged a thriller away to Burntisland 6-5, while Haddington Athletic were 4-1 winners away to St Andrews United.

In Conference B, Arniston Rangers edged Stirling University 4-3, Edinburgh United beat Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts 2-1 and Preston Athletic were dominant 6-1 winners over Hawick Royal Albert United.