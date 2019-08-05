East of Scotland round-up: Wins for Penicuik, Tranent and Bo’ness United

Penicuik Athletic came from behind at home to Blackburn United to win 4-2 as they secured their second victory of the Premier Division campaign.

The Cuikie raced into the lead inside the opening minute through captain Aaron Somerville after being set up by Sean Stewart when he fired into the top corner from the edge of the box. However, they found themselves behind after just eight minutes with Danny Campbell’s quick-fire double putting the men from West Lothian 2-1 ahead.

Somerville headed in the equaliser shortly before the break from Ryan Baptie’s corner-kick. Midfielder Sam Jones regained Penicuik’s lead midway through the second half with a powerful effort, and he made the points secure with his second with four minutes remaining.

Tranent continued their unbeaten start to the season as they edged past Jeanfield Swifts 2-1 at Foresters Park.

Striker Stephen MacDonald continued his impressive start at the club with his fourth goal in three games to give Tranent the lead and then Bob Berry doubled their advantage ahead of the interval. Jeanfield pulled a goal back in the second half from the penalty spot.

Dunbar United secured their second victory of the season with a terrific 1-0 victory away to Hill of Beath thanks to Lloyd Fiddler’s first-half strike, which lifts them to fourth in the table.

Bo’ness United put six past nine man Crossgates Primrose away from home for their first victory of the season.

Brian Morgan hit a hat-trick of penalties for Max Christie’s side, with Mark McKenzie at the double and Ross Campbell also netting for the Newtown Park men.

Goals from John McManus and Matti King gave Musselburgh Athletic a 2-1 win over Sauchie, while Broxburn Athletic were held to a 2-2 draw at Camelon.

In 1st Division Conference A, Lothian Thistle were 1-0 winners at home to St Andrews while Leith Athletic won 3-0 at Oakley and Heriot Watt beat Haddington Athletic 1-0 at Riccarton.

Tynecastle defeated Edinburgh United 2-1 in a derby in Conference B, while Preston Athletic warmed up for their Scottish Cup tie against Linlithgow Rose with a 4-2 win over Stirling University. Easthouses were 5-1 winners at home to Tweedmouth.