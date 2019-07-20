Edinburgh City 1 - 0 Dunfermline: City stun team two levels about them

Substitute Danny Handling's 87th-minute strike gave Edinburgh City a 1-0 victory over Dunfermline in a closely-fought Betfred Cup Group H encounter at Ainslie Park.

The former Hibs player showed terrific composure in dispatching the ball into the corner of the net with just three minutes left to play and a result that gives the Capital outfit a decent opportunity of reaching the knock-out stages.

City more than matched their Championship opponents, who had defeated Premiership side St Mirren and Albion Rovers in the past six days. James McDonaugh's men, meanwhile, lost out to Saints' Oan Djorkaeff's 88th-minute penalty in their group opener on Wednesday night.

With East Kilbride and Albion Rovers left to play, the former on Tuesday night, City now have a top-two finish in their sights.