Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion serve up entertaining draw under the Friday night lights

Gary Naysmith's Edinburgh City were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Stirling Albion (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

Striker John Robertson spurned a gilt-edged chance to give the hosts the lead in the eighth minute at Ainslie Park after being picked out by Ciaran Brian. The youngster found himself all alone just outside the six-yard box, but his downward header completely took all the pace out of the cross and goalkeeper Blair Currie gathered easily.

And it was the visitors who capitalised five minutes later when the ball was cut back to Jack Leitch, the player taking one touch to steady himself before rifling high past Brian Schwake from 12 yards.

Albion almost doubled their advantage three minutes later, ex-Hearts and Livingston attacker Dale Carrick’s net-bound effort superbly turned behind by the acrobatic Schwake.

The Citizens were then forced into a change just before the half-hour mark as defender Lee Hamilton went off clutching his hamstring and was replaced by Lewis Toshney.

However, the home side were back on level terms five minutes before the interval. Innes Murray galloped into the box evading the challenge of a Stirling defender and then Currie. And from the tightest of angles, the on-loan Hibs midfielder somehow found the far top corner of the net to level.

City then turned the game on its head on the hour mark and what a finish it was. Although the ball broke favourably for Hilton, the former Stranraer man still had plenty to do. Nonetheless, from 25 yards, the winger sent a swerving shot into the far corner leaving Currie clutching thin air.

Albion’s Dylan Mackin went agonisingly close with a header and Dylan Bikey hit the crossbar before Mackin did find the net with a free-kick to earn the Binos a share of the spoils.

Edinburgh City: Schwake, Reekie, Hamilton (Toshney 28, Jardine 46, Kane 62), Bronsky, Tapping, See, Hilton, Brian, Murray, Robertson (Shanley 72), Crane. Subs: Goodfellow, McFarlane.

Stirling Albion: Currie, McGeachie, McNiff, Cummins, McGregor, Grant, Carrick (Flanagan 65), Roberts, Mackin, Leitch, Bikey. Subs: Law, Banner, Watson, Heaver, Laird, Omar, Moore.

Attendance: 479.

