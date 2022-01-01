Edinburgh City appoint new assistant manager and first team coach

Brown Ferguson was manager of Linlithgow Rose for two years until he was sacked earlier this season

Liam Burns has also been officially confirmed as the League Two club’s first-team coach, a role he has effectively been carrying out for the past three months.

Ferguson was sacked by Linlithgow earlier this season after two years in charge. The 40-year-old also managed Stenhousemuir for three years and had a playing career that included spells at East Stirlingshire, Alloa Atheltic, Hamilton, Partick Thistle and Stenhousemuir.

Naysmith said: “Brown is someone who I have got to know over the last six or seven years through football and someone that I have always got on well with.

“More importantly, he is a very good coach who enjoys being on the pitch with the players, trying to improve all aspects of their game.

“Brown also has previous managerial experience at Stenhousemuir and Linlithgow Rose and I am sure this will benefit both the team and myself in the coming months.

“Liam has been with us for the last three months or so and has gradually started to do more and more on the training pitch. Since Stevie Crawford left the club, he has really stepped up and deserves his new role at the club.

“He is a young coach at the start of his coaching career but the players respond well to him and I am delighted that both Brown and Liam have agreed to be part of my backroom staff.”

City’s game against Albion Rovers tomorrow has been called off due to a Covid outbreak. They are due to host Elgin at Ainslie Park on Friday.

