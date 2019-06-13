Edinburgh City bolster defence with swoop for ex-Hearts kid Chris Kane

Edinburgh City have signed Chris Kane from East Fife – bringing the defender back to where it all began.

Kane played with the Capital club as a youth before starting his professional career at Hearts. He later had spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath before joining East Fife in 2016. He made more than 80 appearances for the Methil club, scoring five goals.

Kane, 26, is keen to help City win promotion from League Two this season after the Ainslie Park-based outfit missed in the play-offs last term.

He told the Edinburgh City website: “I’m happy to be back at Edinburgh City where I first started playing football as a kid. I’m looking forward to joining the team and working hard to climb up the leagues.”

Manager James McDonaugh said: “Chris is an ex-Hearts youth player whose career I have monitored since then. He knows how to win this league and I am delighted he will be joining our squad for the season ahead.”