Edinburgh City bolster ranks with signing of Jonny Court

Edinburgh City have bolstered their squad with the signing of Jonny Court from East Fife.







The 23-year-old forward, who has also turned out for Raith Rovers, Bonnyrigg Rose, East Stirlingshire, Montrose and Newtongrange Star, has signed on until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Court played more than 30 games for the Fifers last term, and has 87 SPFL appearances under his belt.

Speaking to the Citizens' website, manager James McDonaugh said: "Jonny is a strong athletic striker that will complement the current strikers we have in the squad.

"A young player with plenty of potential to be realised, I am looking forward to working with him for the coming season.”