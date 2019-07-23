Edinburgh City boss eyes knockout stages of Betfred Cup after beating Dunfermline

Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh believes victory over Championship outfit Dunfermline has given his players a real opportunity of progressing to the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup.

Substitute Danny Handling’s clever finish in the dying embers at Ainslie Park on Saturday not only consigned the Pars to their first loss in the competition, it also boosted City’s hopes of advancing beyond the group stages.

City are currently third in the Group H with three points ahead of tonight’s visit from Lowland League champions East Kilbride. Dunfermline currently top the group on six points with St Mirren, who City lost to last week, in second. However, Jim Goodwin’s men have played a game more.

The Citizens head for Coatbridge on Saturday for their final group fixture against League Two rivals Albion Rovers and McDonaugh knows his players must make the most of the opportunity that has presented itself.

“I think some of the results in the cup so far shows you can’t take anything for granted, no matter who you are playing,” he said. “We have given ourselves a chance of getting out of the group but we know East Kilbride and Albion will both be tough games. That said, we want to make the most of the chance we’ve been given.

“It was a good performance against a strong Dunfermline team on Saturday so we have to keep that going over the next two games.

“East Kilbride had a really good result against St Mirren so they will be confident coming here.”