Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith admits 'mixed emotions' as his new-look team fight back twice

Michael Travis wheels away after grabbing the equaliser for City

Matthew Cooper gave the Moray-based club the lead after a quarter of an hour at a bitterly cold Ainslie Park before Callum Tapping restored parity to send the sides in level at the break.

Kane Hester put the visitors in front for a second time just before the hour, but defender Michael Travis, who was playing as a trialist, earned City a point.

The Citizens remain fourth in the League Two standings, seven points adrift of third-placed Annan.

"On the balance of play I thought we should have been two or three up at half-time," Naysmith said afterwards. "But with us having to come from behind twice, I've got to give the players credit.

“It's mixed emotions really. I thought in the main the guys done well. The squad is looking stronger again which is a big plus."

Naysmith, who was joined in the dugout by new assistant Brown Ferguson for the first time, made six changes from the side that ran out 2-1 winners at Cowdenbeath three days before Christmas.

There were starting berths for the three new boys. Jack Brydon and Cameron Logan, the duo joining on loan from Hibs and Hearts respectively, started alongside Anthony McDonald, a former Jambo but most recently of Inverness.

He was deployed on the right side of midfield.

Travis took his place in the centre of defence while there were also welcome returns for both Tapping and Danny Handling.

However, it was first blood to Elgin as Cooper was on hand to smash home the ball for the opener. Tapping coolly slotted in the equaliser before Ouzy See missed a golden opportunity to put the hosts ahead just moments after.

Logan then saw his net-bound effort blocked by Rabin Omar's last-ditch intervention before Hester stole in ahead of a static City defence to finish well beyond Brian Schwake in the 59th minute.

But the home side responded once more 11 minutes later when See headed down an Innes Murray cross into the path of Travis, who finished well on the half-volley away from the diving Daniel Hoban in the visitors' goal.

Edinburgh City: Schwake, McDonald (Farrell 72), Tapping, See, Handling, Trialist (Bronsky 90), Logan (Boyle 85), Brydon, Ferguson (Berry 72), Brian, Murray. Subs: Leighfield, Jarron, Fraser.

Elgin City: Hoban, Cooper, Towler, McHardy, Omar, MacEwan, Dingwall, Peters (Dingwall 56), Hester, Mailer, Machado (Draper 46). Subs: Spark, Sopel, MacPhee, O'Keefe, Trialist.