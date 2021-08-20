Edinburgh City face team selection dilemma ahead of Kelty Hearts clash

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith has a number of injury worries ahad of the trip to Kelty Hearts (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Citizens travel across the Forth buoyed by their maiden League Two win over Stenhousemuir last Friday, although they did exit the SPFL Trust Trophy following a first-round 1-0 defeat to Hearts B on Tuesday night.

Naysmith says the City dressing room is down to the bare bones despite the new league campaign barely three weeks old. And with numbers limited for the crunch clash at New Central Park, Naysmith appreciates his players face a tough ask in trying to topple the newly-promoted outfit and current league leaders.

"We were missing a few players through injury against Hearts B on Tuesday and we also picked up another couple of injuries in that match so it will be tonight or tomorrow morning before we can finalise our starting XI," Naysmith explained. "We had to work extremely hard last Friday against Stenhousemuir to earn our victory and we are aware nothing else will do if we are to get another positive result against Kelty Hearts. Kelty have made a good start to their League Two campaign and have made a few excellent signings over the summer."

Former Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson was appointed Kelty boss in May following predecessor Barry Ferguson's decision to take over the reins at League One Alloa. Kelty have taken seven points from their opening three fixtures.

