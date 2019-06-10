Edinburgh City goalkeeper agrees to a new deal

Edinburgh City goalkeeper Calum Antell has extended his stay with the Capital club for the 2019/20 season.

The 26-year-old, who had spells with Hibs, East Stirlingshire, East Fife, Queen of the South, Brechin City and Nairn County before joining the Citizens in 2016, has made more than 100 appearances for the Ladbrokes League Two club.

The Welshman played 50 times last season in all competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets as City enjoyed a lengthy Irn-Bru Cup run, finished third in the league and flirted with promotion to League One, eventually losing out to Clyde in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Gareth Rodger - who spent the past two seasons at Ainslie Park after spells with St Johnstone, Montrose, Ballymena United, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City - has joined Stirling Albion.

The 25-year-old central defender played 47 times for James McDonaugh’s side, scoring five goals.