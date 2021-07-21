Edinburgh City handed first Premier Sports Cup win - by forfeit against Falkirk

Edinburgh's game is off after Falkirk reported covid tests (Picture: SNS)

City had been hoping to host 700 supporters, including away fans, at Ainslie Park however several positive covid-19 test results have been reported amongst the Bairns squad and so Paul Sheerin’s side are unable to fulfil the Wednesday night fixture.

The match was City’s final fixture scheduled in the competition and three awarded points hoist Gary Naysmith’s side off the bottom of Group E and above Falkirk – but won’t affect their progress in the competition.

Defeats to Hamilton and Ayr United plus penalty shoot-out disappointment following a draw against Albion Rovers had already ended their hopes of a top two place, but the players had been warming up for the new season which kicks off against the Wee Rovers next Saturday.

Forfeiting the tie also costs Falkirk their slim chances of advancing with the Bairns now bottom of the group with one fixture – against Ayr on Saturday – still to be determined.

The SPFL are liaising with the League One side over that match on the west coast, but confirmed the points would be staying at Ainslie Park, despite the game being cancelled.

“Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Edinburgh City have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie,” a spokesman for the league said.

“We wish the affected players at Falkirk all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Ayr United on Saturday July 24.”

This season’s tournament has already seen Ross County forfeit a total of six points across two covid-related cancellations of group fixtures. Morton also gave Stranraer a walkover win as did Dumbarton by cancelling a tie with St Mirren earlier in the competition.