Edinburgh City injuries 'very frustrating' for Gary Naysmith ahead of Elgin clash

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith is confident his side can turn a corner despite injury worries. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Three defeats from their opening four fixtures in League Two sees the Citizens towards the lower echelons of Scottish football's fourth tier – seven points off the pace of current leaders Kelty Hearts, who they lost 1-0 to six days ago.

Tonight the Capital outfit welcome Elgin City to Ainslie Park who are two points better off in fifth.

But Naysmith revealed he is struggling for bodies with captain Robbie McIntyre and on-loan Hibs forward Ryan Shanley the latest individuals to pick up knocks, the duo forced off at half-time at New Central Park last Saturday with ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.

The former Hearts and Everton defender is yet to have the luxury of having a full quota of players to choose from this season and he doesn't envisage that changing any time soon.

"We have a lot of injury concerns going into the match tonight against Elgin which is becoming very frustrating for me," Naysmith told the Evening News.

"So far this season I've not been able to name the same starting XI two games in a row. Tonight will be no different. Most of the injuries picked up this season have been contact injuries sustained in training or games so they haven't been muscle injuries which is very unusual. Our team selection will not be determined until later today as we give all the players carrying minor knocks as much time as possible to prove their fitness."

Despite an indifferent start both on and off the pitch, Naysmith insists nothing less than three points will do against the Moray-based club.

"We're going into games on the front foot," he said. "I'm an honest manager and I'll say when we deserve to get beat but the wee bit of luck that you need to carry isn't there just now. If the lads keep working as hard as they did against Kelty last week and play the way they did in certain stages of the game then the results will soon come."

