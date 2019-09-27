Edinburgh City just want to keep winning run going

Robbie McIntyre has challenged on-song Edinburgh City to maintain their perfect home record against Queen’s Park at Ainslie Park tomorrow.

James McDonaugh’s team have won all three of their League Two matches so far this term and defender McIntyre is intent on making it four in a row as the Capital side bid to keep within touching distance of table-topping Cove Rangers.

“We want to keep our winning running going no matter where we’re playing but it’s obviously good to have that strong record at home,” he said. “Hopefully we can do the business again this weekend. The surface at Ainslie Park isn’t the best in my opinion but we have had good results there so maybe it does make a difference to us. It’s always good to have our own fans there as well. We’ve got our young Ultras who come along and support us so hopefully they keep coming in their numbers as the season goes on.”

City have been unbeaten in the league since losing 5-0 to Cove on the opening day and McIntyre believes his team are improving every week.

“We didn’t get off to a great start at all but ever since then we’ve gone on a run, climbed up the table and managed to get on Cove’s tails, so it’s been enjoyable,” he said. “We had quite a lot of new faces at the start of the season but as the season has gone on we’ve had more chance to play together and we’ve really started to find our feet. Hopefully it just keeps better and better.”

City finished third last season after leading the way for a long period of the season, but McIntyre is adamant they are better equipped to sustain a challenge this term. “I think we’ve got more strength in depth this season,” he said. “We didn’t have the biggest squad last year. It was predominantly the same starting XI for most of last season which was our downfall towards the end of the season because we ran out of steam, with boys picking up injuries and stuff like that.

“We’ve brought in more players this season but we’ve also brought in real quality. Guys like Alex Harris and Callum Crane have played at a high level and know what it’s all about, so they’ve made a huge difference.”

City have struck 13 goals in their past four matches despite having to do without last season’s top scorer Blair Henderson through injury in recent weeks.

“We were all well aware last season that it seemed to be just Blair scoring all the goals, so it’s encouraging that more people are chipping in,” said McIntrye. “We can’t just rely on person, we need everyone to do their bit, so it’s been good to see.”