Edinburgh City launch striking red and black 'heritage kit' for 2019/20

Edinburgh City have unveiled their striking new red and black "heritage kit", which celebrates both city and club.

Launched by defensive duo Liam Henderson and Robbie McIntyre, the shirt combines red and black vertical strips, with a "retro" white collar.

The strip is the first in the club's history as Edinburgh City to feature the red used on the Edinburgh coat of arms, which is also a nod to the team's beginnings as Postal United.

A statement from the club read: "The new kit is a celebration of our city and club’s foundation. The design is the first in our modern history to make use of the vivid red from the famed Edinburgh coat of arms; with this jersey the first to make use of the four main colours [black, white, red and yellow] of our city’s crest.

"These hues serve as a everlasting bond with our city, whilst also paying homage to our formation of as a club in 1928 and our revival alongside the reds of Postal United in 1986."

The strip also features the logo of Edinburgh-based Social Bite on the rear of the shirt, following the tie-up between the club and the charity last month.

Robbie McIntyre (left) and Liam Henderson model the new Edinburgh City heritage kit

The shirt is teamed with white shorts and white socks.