Edinburgh City: Michael Travis signing confirmed and key players set to return from injury ahead of big matches

Michael Travis started the season at Forfar but has now signed for Edinburgh City

The Citizens have been decimated by injuries this term which has forced the manager to dip into the club's development squad for large parts of the season.

However, the former Hearts and Everton full-back revealed some key personnel are closing in on a return that is set to boost the Capital side's play-off push.

Naysmith said: "In the next couple of weeks we should have Lewis Kidd, Callum Crane, Lee Hamilton and John Robertson all returning to full training.

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith is relived to have key players returning from injury

“We'll then have Danny Jardine, Ryan Shanley and James Hilton a few weeks after that so we just need to get through the next period and then we'll be looking much stronger.

“We're just trying to find a better balance to the squad right now. In two or three weeks' time we'll definitely be in a much better position.

“We've got a tough period coming up with three away fixtures starting with Kelty on Saturday, Aberdeen the week after in the cup and then Forfar."

Naysmith has brought in Jack Brydon from Hibs and Cammy Logan from Hearts on loan, as well as signing Anthony McDonald after his release from Inverness.

Travis, who played as a trialist and netted the equaliser in Friday's 2-2 draw with Elgin, has also agreed a permanent deal.

Naysmith added: "The chairman and the board have worked really hard the last couple of days to bring a few boys in.

“Michael played well against Elgin on Friday. I thought his use of the ball was good. His talking was excellent too, both at the back and with the players further up the pitch and that was a big part of why we wanted to bring here.

"We've got two really good, young centre-halves in James Farrell and Jack Brydon, but they're only 18 so they need educated and people to help them on the pitch.

“So, we're hoping Michael will do that as he's an experienced League One and Two defender that has played for Forfar and Arbroath for the last ten years.

“We're still looking to add maybe one or two and there will probably be a couple that will move on because their game-time is limited."

