Edinburgh City move into second place after fine win at Stenhousemuir

Edinburgh City moved into second place in Ladbrokes League Two after a 3-1 win over Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

Despite trailing to Mark McGuigan’s sixth-minute opener, James McDonaugh’s fought back strongly against the Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

Blair Henderson moved a step closer to 100 career goals – he is now on 96 – with his equaliser on 56 minutes after good work from Alex Harris.

City went ahead on 69 minutes when midfielder Marc Laird was on hand to convert a cross from Scott Shepherd.

Stenhousemuir pushed for a leveller of their own, but City made sure of the three points when Shepherd himself got in on the act.

City have now won their past three league matches after an embarrassing 5-0 opening-day defeat to current leaders Cove Rangers. They travel to Elgin City next week looking to keep pressure on the league leaders.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Thomson, Balatoni, L Henderson, Crane, Watson (Shepherd 57), Brown, Laird, McIntyre (Smith 71), B Henderson, Harris (Kane 90). Subs not used: Adamson, Court, Dunn, Sinclair.