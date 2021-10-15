Edinburgh City plan 'confidence rather than apprehension' approach to Kelty Hearts challenge

Gary Naysmith says Edinburgh City will approach the Kelty Hearts match with confidence. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Kevin Thomson's side have made a blistering start since earning promotion from the Lowland League in May, taking 23 points from a possible 27 to lead Scottish football's fourth tier by four points from second-placed Stirling Albion.

The two sides met on league duty at New Central Park in August where a second-half winner from former Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas sealed all three points for the Fife outfit.

However, the Citizens gave a good account of themselves and were unfortunate not to take anything back across the Forth for their endeavours.

And although City, who are currently fifth, remain hampered by a host of injuries to some key men, Naysmith believes he has enough talent at his disposal to inflict a first league defeat of the season on the high-flying visitors.

"The injury situation continues to hit us hard and although we will hopefully have one or two back in the squad, we are still missing six or seven players which isn't ideal," Naysmith told the Evening News. "However, we are undefeated in our last five league games so we go into the match with confidence. In fact, over the last five league games Kelty and Stirling top the form table having taken 13 points and we sit third having picked up 11, so both teams are in form.

"Kelty have made a tremendous start to their League Two campaign under Kevin but that isn't a surprise to me when you look at the quality within their squad.

"However, we also have a strong squad and are also undefeated in the league this season at home. And although I think it is important we respect Kelty, we must also focus on what we can do as a team and go into the match with confidence rather than apprehension."

Kelty captain Michael Tidser said: "We go into every game trying to get the three points and that will be no different against Edinburgh City. They are a good side, I must admit, although they have been a bit patchy with their results. But when they played us here earlier in the season they were really good, so we know we'll need to be at it."

