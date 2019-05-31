Edinburgh City release three players

Edinburgh City have revealed Bradley Donaldson, Gareth Rodger and Danny Galbraith have left the club.

Manager James McDonaugh has informed the trio that their contracts won’t be renewed for next season and they are free to find first-team football elsewhere.

All three found it difficult to command regular game time throughout the Ladbrokes League Two campaign that saw City reach the promotion play-off semi-finals with a third-placed finish. “I would like to thank Gareth, Danny and Brad for their contributions and professionalism over the time they’ve worked with me,” McDonaugh said. “I wish them nothing but success in the next stage of their careers.”