Edinburgh City’s Blair Henderson is PFA Player of the Year for League Two

Edinburgh City striker Blair Henderson won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award for League Two at a ceremony in Glasgow tonight.

The 24-year-old has plundered 38 goals in all competitions this season, putting the Citizens in the Play-Offs.

City brought the curtain down on their league season with a goalless draw at Stirling Albion on Saurday.

The Capital men picked up the point they required to secure third spot in Scottish football’s fourth tier – their highest finish since earning promotion to the SPFL in May 2016.

James McDonaugh’s men will now face Clyde in the promotion play-off first-round first leg at Ainslie Park tomorrow night (kick off 7.45pm) after the Bully Wee lost 2-1 at Cowdenbeath and Peterhead were crowned league champions with a 2-0 win over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

Manager James McDonaugh rested top goalscorer Blair Henderson and also handed a first start to teenage midfielder Sam Newman at Forthbank.

“We had a lot of young boys making their first starts but I thought we were very organised and disciplined,” McDonaugh said afterwards. “He’s a young boy but I thought Sam was excellent. He hardly put a foot wrong for making his first start and he was up against one of the better players in the league in Danny Jardine.

“There was nothing in the game, they had chances, we had chances so I think a point was a fair result. I’m really proud of the players because we had a few of them forced to play out of position.”

Despite having led the way for the majority of the campaign, McDonaugh isn’t too disheartened about his side being unable to secure automatic promotion to League One.

“The league table doesn’t lie so I’m very proud of where we’ve finished,” he said. “With the effort the players have put in over the course of the season it’s the least they deserve. Everyone should be proud for taking the club into the play-offs. We will keep trying to build on what we’re trying to achieve here.”