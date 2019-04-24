Edinburgh City’s Blair Henderson nominated for Player of the Year award

Edinburgh City striker Blair Henderson has been nominated for League Two Player of the Year in a list announced by PFA Scotland.

Henderson will go up against Clyde pair David Goodwillie and John Rankin and Annan’s Chris Johnston for the prestigious award.

Henderson, 24, has been prolific for City this season, netting 38 goals in all competitions, including 30 in 34 league appearances as the capital club have chased promotion.

The Ainslie Park side currently sit in third in League Two, six points behind Clyde.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.