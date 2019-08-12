Edinburgh City’s James McDonaugh glad to end ‘longest week of career’ with win

Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh admitted he was relieved to emerge from the “longest week of his managerial career” with the club’s first three points of the new season.

Scott Shepherd’s angled finish three minutes into stoppage time gave the Citizens a 2-1 victory over Brechin City at Ainslie Park.

Having branded last weekend’s opening-day 5-0 defeat to League Two newcomers Cove Rangers unacceptable, McDonaugh was desperate for a response from his side, who were without the suspended Calum Antell, Liam Henderson and Craig Thomson. Captain Josh Walker was also ruled out through injury.

New signings goalkeeper Ryan Adamson and midfielder Liam Brown, who has joined on loan from Motherwell, were both given their first starts.

Former Hibs winger Alex Harris gave the Capital men the lead midway through the first half, taking a return pass from team-mate Jonny Court before applying a cool finish.

Referee Chris Fordyce failed to award the hosts a penalty minutes prior to the interval when Chris McLaughlin hauled down Allan Smith, who had robbed the full-back of possession.

The Angus club were more attack-minded in the second half and got their rewards ten minutes into the second half when Paul McManus broke free of the City rearguard and lobbed the advanced Adamson to restore parity.

But substitute Shepherd found space inside the box to crack home the winner with just seconds to spare.

“It’s been a really hard week,” McDonaugh said afterwards. “If you get beat 5-0 and then go and win the next game then it’s almost worth a fourth point as we were a minute away from drawing. We’ve been there before when we’ve been on the end of a late goal so we’ll take it.

“The players got some stick last week. It was unacceptable. We let our fans down but this week we showed some character with getting the winner in the 93rd minute. I’m pleased for Scott as it was a great finish so it’s a big goal. To get our first win, in response to last week, is huge for us.

“It’s been the longest week in my managerial career because I’m serious about what I do. We’re desperate to do well. With Calum suspended we’d signed a goalkeeper on loan and then he went and got injured in the first training session. You say to yourself ‘I’m not going to do the lottery tonight and waste my £2!’

“Both teams had a go but we were the better team in the first half. There could have been 13 goals in that game which shows a mixture of some poor finishing and defending.

“But we need to build on this and look to take another three points. If we are a team targeting promotion then we need to try and go on a run but this is a tough league.”

Edinburgh City: Adamson, McIntyre, Balatoni, Laird, Smith (Handling 67), Brown (Shepherd 67), Crane, Kane, Watson (Henderson 72), Court, Harris. Subs: Beveridge,, Sinclair, Shaw, Dunn.

Brechin City: Sinclair, Duncanson (Watt 46), McLaughlin, McIntosh, Hill (Inglis 73), Reekie, Hamilton (Reid 69), McCord, McManus, Crawford, Knox. Subs: McMinn, Inglis, Ngoy.

Referee: Chris Fordyce.

Attendance: 246.