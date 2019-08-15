Edinburgh City’s Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup hopes ended by Stenhousemuir

Edinburgh City were knocked out of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup last night after losing 2-1 to their League Two rivals Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

Manager James McDonaugh shuffled his pack slightly, with big guns Danny Handling, Craig Thomson and Blair Henderson among the substitutes.

City fell behind ten minutes before the break when keeper Ryan Adamson was robbed of possession by Ryan Watters who gleefully knocked it into the empty net.

The Capital outfit hauled themselves level in the 78th minute when sub Henderson was well placed to slot home at the back post.

But just two minutes later Stenny regained the lead when Watters did well to force his way through on goal before tucking it past Adamson for his second of the evening.