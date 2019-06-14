Edinburgh City secure ‘biggest ever’ sponsorship deal

Edinburgh City have continued their preparations ahead of the 2019/20 season by striking their “biggest ever” sponsorship deal with Forth Capital.

The financial planning and pensions advisory company is on board for three years, and will replace CMC Property as the club’s main sponsor.

The firm is due to set up a base in Edinburgh, and both parties are hopeful its existing offices in Australia, Ireland and Switzerland can help showcase City’s growing reputation.

City chairman Jim Brown said: “We are delighted Forth Capital has chosen a partnership with Edinburgh City Football Club as a platform to help develop their brand.”

“It’s an incredible show of faith by Forth Capital to engage in the biggest sponsorship in the club’s history and we see this as an exciting opportunity to help the company achieve its business objectives over the next three years.

“Our club has been on an upward trajectory over the last 12 months and we believe that this landmark deal can help take us to the next level.”

Forth Capital founder and chief executive Tom Tracy added: “We are delighted to become the primary club sponsor of Edinburgh City Football Club.

“We saw a significant number of similarities between Forth Capital and Edinburgh City, such as ambition, work ethic and authenticity; from my own personal point of view, being from Edinburgh and a football lover, it is a perfect partnership all-round.”

“It is my strong belief that this partnership will be a prosperous and beneficial one for both parties, and I cannot wait for the start of the 2019/20 SPFL League Two season.”

Secondary sponsor Freak Films, based in Leith, has also renewed its partnership with the League Two side until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The club has also been boosted by Robbie McIntyre extending his stay with the Citizens.

The left-back, who played in all but one match last season, joins defensive colleague Craig Thomson, goalkeeper Calum Antell and attacking duo Danny Handling and Scott Shepherd in penning new deals this summer.

Defensive pair Callum Crane and Chris Kane have also joined the club from Livingston and East Fife respectively.