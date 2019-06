Edinburgh City to start 2019/20 season with trip to SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers

Have your say

Edinburgh City face a 245-mile round trip on the first day of the 2019/20 season after being scheduled to face League Two new boys Cove Rangers on Saturday August 3.

The Citizens' first home tie is against Brechin City on Saturday August 10, with Stirling Albion the visitors to Ainslie Park the following week.

City will end the campaign with a trip to Glebe Park to face Brechin.

James McDonaugh's side have four away fixtures in a row, between Saturday November 30 and Saturday December 21, against Queen's Park, Cove Rangers, Annan Athletic and Stirling Albion.

City are in Betfred Cup action from July 13 onwards, and are in Group H along with St Mirren, Dunfermline, Albion Rovers and East Kilbride.

League Two teams enter the Scottish Cup on October 13.

Edinburgh City 2019/20 Ladbrokes League Two fixtures - all kick-off times 3pm unless stated, all fixtures subject to change

August

Saturday 3 - Cove Rangers (away)

Saturday 10 - Brechin City (home)

Saturday 17 - Stirling Albion (home)

Saturday 24 - Stenhousemuir (away)

Saturday 31 - Elgin City (away)

September

Saturday 14 - Annan Athletic (home)

Saturday 21 - Albion Rovers (away)

Saturday 28 - Queen's Park (home)

October

Saturday 5 - Cowdenbeath (away)

Saturday 26 - Stenhousemuir (home)

November

Saturday 2 - Brechin City (away)

Saturday 9 - Elgin City (home)

Saturday 16 - Albion Rovers (home)

Saturday 30 - Queen's Park (away)

December

Saturday 7 - Cove Rangers (away)

Saturday 14 - Annan Athletic (away)

Saturday 21 - Stirling Albion (away)

Saturday 28 - Cowdenbeath (home)

January

Saturday 4 - Elgin City (away)

Saturday 11 - Queen's Park (home)

Saturday 18 - Albion Rovers (away)

Saturday 25 - Stenhousemuir (away)

February

Saturday 1 - Stirling Albion (home)

Saturday 8 - Annan Athletic (home)

Saturday 15 - Cove Rangers (away)

Saturday 22 - Brechin City (home)

Saturday 29 - Cowdenbeath (away)

March

Saturday 7 - Albion Rovers (home)

Saturday 14 - Stenhousemuir (home)

Saturday 21 - Annan Athletic (away)

Saturday 28 - Cove Rangers (home)

April

Saturday 4 - Queen's Park (away)

Saturday 11 - Elgin City (home)

Saturday 18 - Stirling Albion (away)

Saturday 25 - Cowdenbeath (home)

May

Saturday 2 - Brechin City (away)