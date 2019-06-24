Edinburgh City top scorer Blair Henderson signs new contract

Edinburgh City have been handed a major boost with the news that last season’s top goalscorer Blair Henderson has signed on the dotted line for season 2019/20.

Last season’s SPFL League Two player of the year and the country’s leading hitman with 38 goals, was out of contract last month.

However, the 24-year-old trainee accountant has agreed a new one-year deal and will be looking to kick on when the Betfred Cup kicks off in just under three weeks’ time.

The Citizens enjoyed a fine 2018/19 campaign finishing third in Scottish football’s fourth tier before losing to Clyde in the promotional play-off semi finals.

However, James McDonaugh’s men did lead the way at the top of League Two before being overtaken by eventual champions Peterhead.

The Ainslie Park club also reached the Irn-Bru Cup semi-finals losing to Welsh outfit Connah Quay Nomads on penalties.

Henderson did have interest from other senior clubs but said: “I’m delighted to have re-signed for the club. I’ve had a lot of decisions to make over the close season but I love it here and I feel I have made the right choice. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and hope I can help the club continue to move forward.”

McDonaugh has been busy in recruiting for the season ahead with new additions Alex Harris, Jordan Sinclair, Jonny Court, Chris Kane and Callum Crane joining the likes of returning squad members Calum Antell, Scott Shepherd, Danny Handling, vice-captain Craig Thomson, John Dunn and Robbie McIntyre in committing their futures.

“It’s fantastic news that Blair has agreed to sign on again next season,” McDonaugh said of his 6ft 4in hitman. “He was instrumental in how well we managed to do last season and we’re hoping he will be just as prolific, if not better when the season gets underway. He has a really good job too so it was a big decision for him in deciding where he was going to play his football. I know there was some interest elsewhere but he enjoys it here and it fits into his lifestyle.

“The squad is looking good and I’m happy with what we’ve managed to do so far. We’ve added some real experience who should make a big difference at this level.

“We’ve started back at training again and we’re looking forward to the games coming up. It really isn’t a long break before things start up again.”

City play their first pre-season friendly against Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale on Thursday before they welcome Premiership outfit St Johnstone to Oriam on Saturday. They begin their Betfred Cup Group H campaign with a visit to top-flight St Mirren on Wednesday, July 17.