Edinburgh City Whites into last 32 of Scottish Cup

Edinburgh City Whites

Edinburgh City Whites under-17s are through to the last 32 of the Inspiresport Scottish Cup after they defeated Knightswood 3-1 at Forester High School on Sunday, writes SCOTT THOMSON.

The Division 2 outfit opened the scoring through Gab Peter when he volleyed into the net at the back post following a pinpoint cross from Arin Tuncay on the left.

Knightswood pulled a goal back before the interval, but there was no stopping a determined City in the second half as they took command of the tie. Owen Irvine rose highest to head into the bottom corner to regain City’s lead after Pol Adrian had flicked the ball into the danger area from Tuncay’s corner-kick.

Tuncay had played a key role in City’s first two goals and he would go on to strike the killer third of the afternoon, producing a clinical finish into the bottom corner after a terrific ball from Graeme Dailly.

Salvesen under-13s eased through to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup as they returned from West Lothian with a 4-1 win over Bathgate Thistle Blues.

Salvesen went close several times in the opening 20 minutes and took the lead through Kieron Chiappa’s volleyed effort from George Rosano’s cross. The hosts pulled a goal back before the half-time break but Salvesen were well on top in the second half and restored their one-goal advantage when Aidan Sands netted on the edge of the box after receiving apass from Russel Melvin.

Sands would then make it 3-1 for Salvesen when he found the net after composing himself when through on goal. Blair Wood left the best until last when he struck home after a lung-busting solo run through midfield.

Musselburgh Windsor 16s produced a stunning performance to topple one of Glasgow’s big guns in Clydebank in their own backyard as they won 5-2 to reach the Scottish Cup fourth round with all the goals coming in the second half.

Windsor were on top for most of the opening half but had debutant goalkeeper Dylan Tas to thank for keeping the score level at the interval when he rushed out of his area to make a fine block.

Murray Gilfillan opened the scoring for the East Lothian outfit five minutes after the restart when he slid the ball home from Josh Murray’s ball into the box.

Clydebank would equalise, but a key ten-minute spell swung the tie in Musselburgh’s favour with three goals in that period from Billy Fordyce, Lewis Robertson and a home own goal.