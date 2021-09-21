Edinburgh City Women secure sponsorship after strong start to campaign

Edinburgh City Women have secured sponsorship from Bellfield Taproom.

Bellfield Taproom – situated in the city’s Abbeyhill district – is a stone's throw from the club’s home base in the new Meadowbank Stadium.

Bellfield’s logo will feature on the team strips and the partners will hold a number of joint activities such as charity fundraisers and quiz nights.

The team will return to playing home matches at Meadowbank from November this year when the newly rebuilt stadium reopens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Armstrong, head of media and communications, Edinburgh City FC Women, said: “Sponsorship is crucial to our team and Bellfield is very local to our home base.

“Their reputation for being inclusive and ‘supporting local’ means they are a great partner for the club.

"We are ambitious and aiming to get to the top level, so we hope to make Bellfield proud of their association with the team."

Edinburgh City FC Women play in the SWF Championship South – one tier below the Premiership – and have taken maximum points from their opening four fixtures, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three.

The squad boasts many Scotland internationals as well as Turkish international Yasemin Emek and American goalkeeeper Kelli Hanman.

Speaking on behalf of Bellfield, Marie Brown, director, said, “We’re pleased to be sponsoring such an ambitious and talented squad and look forward to following their progress this season.

"We’re also looking forward to meeting the players and to hosting events and fundraisers at our Taproom to help them on their way.”

Edinburgh City Women are next in action at home to Rossvale on Sunday.

A message from the Editor: