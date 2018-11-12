A pair from Blair Henderson puts Edinburgh City back on top

A brace from striker Blair Henderson ensured Edinburgh City assumed top spot in Ladbrokes League Two following a 2-1 victory against Albion Rovers.

City’s tenth win of the campaign, coupled with Peterhead’s 2-0 defeat by Queen’s Park at Hampden, allowed James McDonaugh’s men to open up a two-point gap over the Balmoor outfit.

Henderson’s 14th-minute header saw the visitors open the scoring at Cliftonhill before a 35-yard looping effort from Gerard Escuriola restored parity three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

However, 24-year-old Henderson notched his 17th goal of the season with 15 minutes remaining, a fortunate effort that looped beyond Peter Morrison and into the net.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game with a new manager (Kevin Harper) just coming in,” Henderson said afterwards. “The performance didn’t matter as it was all about getting the three points, which I think we deserved.

“We knew Peterhead were down at half-time and I think that maybe gave us the lift we needed to go out and get the winning goal in the second half.

“It’s good to have bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Clyde and we’re back at the top of the league which is nice.”

Henderson, who has had previous stints with Annan Athletic and Stirling Albion, is edging ever closer to his 20-goal target he’d set himself prior to a ball being kicked.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” he said. “Twenty goals at any level is a good return, even at the top level. We’re only in November and I’m at 17 so I’m hoping to get to 20 as soon as I can. I just need to stay clear of injury so anything after that would be a bonus.

“We can now look forward to this weekend’s match against Alloa (Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final). We’ll give it our best shot as there is a lot of confidence in the changing room just now. We’ve got nothing to lose, we know we’re not favourites so it’s kind of a free hit really.”