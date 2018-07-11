City captain Josh Walker cheering on English pal Kieran Trippier

Edinburgh City captain Josh Walker will likely be among a minority in the Capital hoping England can overcome Croatia in tonight’s World Cup semi-final.

The former Middlesbrough man has good reason, however, aside from just being a proud Englishman living in Scotland.

Josh Walker

Walker captained his country at the 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Egypt – a squad that also included current England and Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier.

And Newcastle-born Walker, 29, is delighted to see his former team-mate now shining on the world stage.

“The World Cup’s bringing back memories,” said Walker. “To be honest, I think Trippier’s been England’s star player. It’s great to see.

“The thing that I thought would maybe hold him back was his height. He was at Man City but it was when they were being taken over and you thought he might be one that gets bypassed. Ability-wise, he’s great though and the leap he’s got on him – he’s five foot nothing but jumps six foot six. The engine on him to get up and down is brilliant.

“For someone to be at such a top club like Man City, then work his way back up at Burnley then on to Tottenham. He’s come in to the side and that position’s his own now. It’s phenomenal.

“There’s a lot of other players in there that I’ve played with throughout my England career that I’m pleased to see are doing well. [Fabian] Delph, [Jordan] Henderson’s in there. He’s had his critics, but he’s done really well this tournament.”