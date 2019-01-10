Edinburgh City ace Blair Henderson wants promotion – and a new deal

TOP gun Blair Henderson is hoping his remarkable scoring streak can take Edinburgh City to Ladbrokes League Two title glory and earn him a new deal.

The 24-year-old has smashed 26 goals in all competitions blasting eight last month to run away with the Player of the Month award for December.

Henderson’s lethal finishing has helped James McDonaugh’s side to a three-point lead at the top of the table.

But he knows it’s a three-way fight with Peterhead and Clyde.

All three sides are away on Saturday with City going to Hampden to take on Queen’s Park and Henderson hopes it can be the start of another winning run.

The trainee accountant said: “It would be sensational to take Edinburgh City up and if I can play a part of that I will be delighted.

“Even if we don’t win the league, reaching the play-offs would be a massive achievement for the club.

“This is best run of my career and it’s the happiest I have been in a long time. I just have to keep my head down and keep playing well.

“I’ve only got a one-year deal but I would love to stay here longer.

“There is great ambition at this club – and that was one of the main reasons I joined last summer.

“It’s all about confidence. The manager and the staff have belief in me and that’s the key. I’ve been at places where I haven’t had that feeling.

“Equally, I’ve got great quality around me. My team-mates are making life easier for me with their great service – quick wingers and full backs who get the ball into the box.

“I scored eight goals in December so everything is going well for me right now.”

City only came into the SPFL three years ago and Henderson knows it could be a historic season.

He added: “We have had a couple of disappointing results, drawing at Berwick after being two up, and then losing last week to Stirling.

“But we’re still three points clear and we have 44 points from 19 games which is a fantastic total.

“Clyde are back in it after winning at Peterhead last week so I reckon it’s between the three of us.

“I don’t think any of the sides will win as many points in the second half of the season but if we finish above Peterhead and Clyde then we’ll win the league.”