Edinburgh City announce departure of 11 first-team players

Edinburgh City have begun the reshaping of their squad for a third successive season in Ladbrokes League Two after they announced the departure of at least 11 players.

Manager James McDonaugh had previously stated his intention to “start again” in terms of personnel following a dip in performances and results towards the end of a campaign in which City finished ninth although well clear of bottom-placed Cowdenbeath.

That process has now begun, with almost an entire team’s worth of players moving on.

Long-serving defender Shaun Harrison is one of a number of players not to be offered new deals, the 27-year-old leaving after eight years in black and and white, having come through the club’s youth system. Fellow defenders Jesus Garcia Tena, Pat Scullion and player/assistant manager Craig Beattie are the others not having their contracts extended.

Experienced former Hibs striker Farid El Alagui moves on, as does forward Lewis McLear, who was brought in on a short-term basis.

Top scorer and Fans’ Player of the Year Scott Shepherd has ended a successful loan spell and returns to parent club Falkirk alongside the Bairns’ Under-20s captain Cameron Blues.

Stewart Morrison’s development loan is also up, and he heads back to Dunfermline after recently recovering from injury. Forward Graham Taylor was another to make an impact and will go back to Dundee United while Matthew Shiels returns to Rangers after a brief spell at Ainslie Park.

Chris McKee, who is currently on loan at Bathgate Thistle, still has a year to run on his contract but has been made available for free transfer.