Edinburgh City boost strikeforce with capture of Allan Smith

Edinburgh City manager James McDonaugh has added to his strikeforce for the coming season with the capture of former Dunfermline and Peterhead forward Allan Smith.

The 24-year-old links up again with former Dunfermline boss and current City sporting director Jim Jefferies, having broken into the Pars first team as a teenager under ‘JJ’.

The front man scored seven goals in 15 starts and 20 appearances off the bench for the Pars before moving on to Stenhousemuir. A spell at Forfar followed before he spent last season with the Blue Toun, who narrowly missed out on the League Two title to Montrose before losing in the play-offs. Smith netted six times for Jim McInally’s men.

“Allan is a player I have known since he was ten years old,” revealed McDonaugh. “I have followed his career with interest and when I saw him play against us for Peterhead last season I thought he would be a great signing for City. I’m really pleased that he has decided to join us.”

Smith becomes City’s fourth new signing this week following Andrew Black, Keiran Stewart and Robbie McIntyre into the club.