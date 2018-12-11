Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh insists Peterhead clash is ‘just another game’

Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh insists the club are treating tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Peterhead as “just another 90 minutes”.

The Citizens are two points better off than Jim McInally’s men at the summit of Ladbrokes League Two and have the opportunity to extend their advantage to five with victory at Ainslie Park.

Another three points for the home side would also open up a 12-point gap over third-place Clyde. However, McDonaugh, who admits the club’s minimum target is now set at securing a play-off spot, believes the hype surrounding tonight’s fixture is coming from personnel outwith the two clubs.

“Your next game is always the biggest but I think tonight is a bigger game for people from the outside looking in,” McDonaugh said. “It’s first versus second and there’s three points at stake. But for us it really is just another 90 minutes. We just want to be in contention at the business end of the season.

“If we can take something from tonight’s match then we stay top. Equally we could do well tonight and lose on Saturday at home to Elgin and still be top. It’s not playing it down I just think it’s a bigger game for people from the outside looking in.

“Peterhead have been fantastic and have been on a really good run. We’ve got our mind on making the play-offs but if we can still be challenging for the league come the end of the season then we’ll take that as it comes. We’ve played it down before but our minimum target is now the play-offs.”

City’s 2-1 victory at Annan on Saturday was the Capital outfit’s 12th in Scottish football’s fourth tier this season. However, the win came at a cost with full-back Robbie McIntyre – who has started every game in league and cup this season – forced off in the first half with concussion.

McDonaugh admits he faces another selection headache with midfielder Andrew Black also ruled out with a groin injury.

“Every match we’ve played against Annan since I came to the club there’s only been the odd goal between the sides. I think with the players we had out and with the changes we had to make during the match it was a really hard-fought win. A great attitude and determination got them over the line.

“Robbie took a really sore one and has about a five per cent chance of making it tonight so we’ll have to look at our options.”

Asked if new signing Danny Galbraith could feature tonight, McDonaugh added: “Danny’s not played in a year so it’s a big ask for him to start the game. It might play a part but we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes. He was close to coming on at Annan on Saturday. We’ve got seven out for tonight so it’s getting difficult. We just need to keep plugging away as much as we can.”