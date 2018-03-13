Edinburgh City maintain 15-point gap with Cowdenbeath after draw

Edinburgh City leapfrogged Berwick in to eighth in the Ladbrokes League Two table and maintained the 15-point gap between themselves and Cowdenbeath after a 1-1 with the Fifers at Ainslie Park.

Graham Taylor’s second half goal was cancelled out by David Cox’s late equaliser in a game where both sides had chances, Cowdenbeath missing an early second half spot kick.

James McDonaugh made once change to the team that won at Annan the previous weekend. Marc Laird returned from suspension, with Taylor dropping to the bench.

Cowden’s start wasn’t one of a team cut adrift and low on confidence. After they forced some early corners, City keeper Calum Antell had to look sharp to tip over Jordyn Sheerin’s header from David Cox’s cross.

Jesus Garcia Tena attempted to make it to two successful free-kicks in two games, but curled it wide of David McGurn’s left-hand post.

A poor defensive header afforded City’s Josh Walker a sight of goal, but he couldn’t get over the ball and his volley was too high to worry McGurn.

The hosts were starting to control proceedings and Scott Shepherd’s pace took him in behind but wide of the advancing McGurn. His cross eventually found Farird El Alagui, but his volley went over the bar.

Shepherd was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring ten minutes before the break. Walker’s through ball sent him racing in behind again and the on-loan Falkirk striker assessed McGurn’s position before lobbing over him, but the ball bounced off the top of the bar and away rather than in.

A terrific delivery from the right by Craig Thomson was inviting for El Alagui. The Moroccan got up to meet it, but couldn’t keep it on target.

The visitors spurned a great opportunity to go ahead just a minute after the restart. Brad Smith got his body across Laird as he attempted to clear, who caught him unsighted. City felt it was soft, but referee Grant Irvine said penalty. With regular taker Harvey Swann on the bench, Sheerin stepped up but sent a poor effort wide of Antell’s right-hand post from 12 yards.

Smith’s curling effort from outside the area was far more testing for Antell, who did well to palm his goal-bound effort away to safety.

City should have gone ahead when Walker’s deep free-kick found El Alagui with a free header, but he put it straight in to the arms of a grateful McGurn.

Walker himself then ran on to Shepherd’s flick and steadied himself before shooting, but again was unable to keep it down as it flew well over.

Sheerin’s through ball to Robbie Buchanan was as clear a chance as Cowden had managed since the penalty, but Antell got down brilliantly to keep things even.

That proved crucial soon after when City took the lead. A searching Beattie pass put sub Taylor in behind, and he succeeded where Shepherd failed in the first half in lobbing McGurn for his first goal since joining on loan from Dundee Utd in January.

That sparked a response from the visitors and they levelled with just four minutes remaining. The ball across the box found Cox on the angle of the area, who took a touch before sending a fine drive low across Antell in to the far corner.

Cameron Muirhead then passed a glorious late chance to win it for Garry Bollan’s men. Cox’s free-kick clipped the wall and fell perfectly for the Cowden sub, but he fired straight at Antell when anything in the corner would surely have resulted in a second goal.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Walker (Scullion 90), Laird, Thomson, Blues, Rodger, El Alagui (Taylor 70), Shepherd, Dunn, Garcia Tena.

Cowdenbeath: McGurn, Mullen, Hornby (Swann 68), Pyper, Gilfillan, Miller, Cox, Malcolm (Muirhead 80), Sheerin, Smith, Buchanan.

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Attendance: 256.