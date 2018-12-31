Edinburgh City pay price for squandering two-goal lead

Edinburgh City relinquished a two-goal lead as Berwick Rangers came back to earn a 2-2 draw at Shielfield Park.

Conrad Balatoni had given the Ladbrokes League Two leaders the lead after half an hour in the Borders, heading home Adam Watson’s cross.

Blair Henderson notched his 26th goal of the season nine minutes into the second half, but Lewis Barr reduced the arrears with just two minutes remaining.

The hosts then found themselves on level terms with virtually the last kick of the game as John Neill found space in the six-yard box to fire past City No.1 Calum Antell.

Nearest challengers Peterhead narrowed City’s lead at the top to three points after their 3-0 win at Elgin City. The Balmoor outfit have also played a game fewer.

Citizens boss James McDonaugh was disappointed his players failed to see the game out.

“You’ve got to give credit to Berwick for getting a point out of the game,” McDonough said afterwards. “I thought we totally dominated and weren’t under any threat. But it just shows the game is never done at 2-0. It’s two balls that we should deal with and it’s cost us two points. It was poor defending.

“We didn’t cover each other and didn’t deal with the ball in behind. It’s hard to criticise the players because of the amount of points we’ve picked up and where we are. We’ve come a long way but you’ve got to take the good with the bad.”