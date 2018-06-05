Edinburgh City sign ex-Hibs and Stirling defender Andrew Black

Andrew Black has become the latest player to sign on at Edinburgh City following his departure from Stirling Albion.

Manager James McDonaugh is clearly keen to recruit players with League Two experience having already snapped up midfielder Keiran Stewart from Berwick Rangers. Black, 22, returns to the Capital four years after leaving Hibs Under-20s for Dundee. The Livingston-born defender spent two years at Dens Park, making his first-team debut from the bench in a Scottish Cup tie against Celtic in February 2015.

That was followed by a six-month loan spell at Forfar Athletic the following season before departing Tayside in August 2016. A period with Junior outfit Fauldhouse United preceded Black spending the second part of last season at Forthbank. He becomes City’s third summer signing so far, following Stewart and fellow defender Robbie McIntyre.