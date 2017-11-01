Edinburgh City sign Falkirk striker Scott Shepherd

Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh has used his Falkirk connections to make his first signing since taking over, with striker Scott Shepherd joining on an emergency loan.

The 21-year-old netted 18 times for The Bairns’ development squad last year, and McDonaugh will be hoping he can replicate that form in black and white. City are the second lowest scorers in all four SPFL divisions with just five goals.

The Perth-born forward made his Falkirk debut back in 2013. He replaced Thomas Grant in a 2-1 Challenge Cup win at Ayr United, heading the winner in stoppage time. His league debut came four days later in a 3-0 victory over Livingston.

Shepherd spent the second part of the 2015/16 season on loan at Brechin, having been loaned to Stirling Albion at the same time the previous year. He is likely to go straight into McDonaugh’s squad to face The Binos at Ainslie Park on Saturday.

“I’m delighted to have brought Scott in until January,” said the City boss. “He comes with something to prove and is hungry to do well. Although we have a few striking options, Scott gives us another dimension which will help the team and hopefully contribute to us picking up points and climbing the table”.