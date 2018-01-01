Edinburgh City sign former Berwick defender Pat Scullion

Edinburgh City have moved quickly following the opening of the January transfer window to sign former Berwick Rangers, Clyde and Alloa defender Pat Scullion.

The 31-year-old recently left The Wee Rangers and becomes James McDonaugh’s fourth signing since taking over at City.

Scullion, who has made over 300 SPFL appearances, will go straight in to the squad to face former club Berwick at Ainslie Park today.

“I am delighted to join Edinburgh City,” he said. “It has all happened very quickly but once I spoke to the manager and the chairman I was keen to come on board. It feels like a good fit and I am hoping to play my part in helping the team to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end of the season.”

McDonaugh was pleased to be able to reinforce his injury-hit squad. “Pat is joining us at a time where we need to strengthen the pool of players as a result of both a lengthy injury list and some poor results,” he explained. “He will add experience and a mentality that we will need to get us through the rest of the season.”