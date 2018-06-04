Edinburgh City sign former Rangers defender Robbie McIntyre

Edinburgh City have made their first signing ahead of the 2018/19 Ladbrokes League Two season with the signature of former Rangers and Huddersfield Town defender Robbie McIntyre.

Having let nearly an entire starting XI’s worth of players depart at the end of last season, manager James McDonaugh faces a busy summer of recruitment, and has begun with capturing the 24-year-old full back from East of Scotland outfit Tynecastle.

McIntyre began his career at Ibrox but left Rangers in 2012 before moving south to Huddersfield. He had two years with the Terriers before moving on to Bury, from where he headed back north to join Tynecastle in 2014. The left-back has also been capped by Scotland at Under-17 level.

McDonaugh revealed he has long been an admirer of McIntyre, having tried to sign him previously and believes he will have no issues with the leap from the East of Scotland League to the professional ranks.

“We have signed Robbie from a lower league. However, I thought he was an absolute standout there,” explained the City boss. “I tried to sign him previously when he left Rangers but he decided to go to England and I hope he will add quality to the left side of the team.”