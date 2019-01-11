Edinburgh City signing Adam Watson wants to thank club by helping them to promotion

Adam Watson insists it was a no-brainer to sign for Edinburgh City following his release from Livingston.

The 20-year-old midfielder had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ainslie Park from the Ladbrokes Premiership outfit but this week penned a deal that will keep him with the Citizens until the end of the season.

Although he initially found regular-first team football hard to come by, Watson has started City’s past four matches. Despite the League Two leaders having amassed just a single point from their previous two encounters – a 2-2 stalemate at Berwick Rangers and last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat by Stirling Albion – the youngster admits he is relishing the minutes on the pitch.

And now that the next stage of his career has been sketched out, Watson is ready to kick on in the Capital.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at City and that was my main reason for wanting to stay on,” said Watson, who was part of the successful Hibs squad that won the Scottish FA Youth Cup in April. “I really enjoy the training and it’s helped a lot having worked with the manager (James McDonaugh) during my time at Hibs.

“I was pushing for the move to be honest. I just think Edinburgh City is the better place for me to play my football. I was with Livingston reserves so you never know what might have happened if I’d gone back and was given a chance. There is an opportunity for me to go back in the future if the situation arises as there is a clause in my contract that gives Livingston first priority.

“It’s important to sort out your future. I think it makes a difference. In saying that, you just take it game by game so it doesn’t matter if you’re playing for Livingston or Edinburgh City, you always have to give it your best. I enjoyed my time at Livingston, they’ve got a good set-up there with some really good players and it’s great to see them doing so well. But my focus is now with Edinburgh City.

“I knew because the team were doing so well that it would be difficult to get into the side but I’d never shy away from that challenge. I’ve started the last four games so it’s good the gaffer has put his trust in me. It’s been good being more involved the past month.”

Watson says the squad are desperate to return to winning ways when they visit Queen’s Park at Hampden tomorrow. With both Peterhead and Clyde breathing down their necks, now would be the perfect time to pick up their 15th win of the campaign.

“We are going for promotion, there’s no denying that,” Watson said. “You can see we’re enjoying it by our results. The relationship between the boys and the coaching staff is fantastic. If our blip is one draw and a defeat then we’ll take it. It’s not exactly a disaster is it?

“We look back on last week’s defeat as a missed opportunity with Peterhead losing. Their loss made our defeat more manageable but we had the chance to widen the gap.

“Queen’s Park are a decent side. They have home advantage but for us it’s a novelty to play at Hampden again. There are never any easy games in this league. We need to get back to winning even though it’s only been our last two games we haven’t won. We’re not going in thinking ‘oh no this could be two defeats in a row’. This is an opportunity to put things right again.”