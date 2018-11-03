Edinburgh City striker Blair Henderson wins League Two player-of-the-month award

IT’S all about the numbers for Blair Henderson as he aims to keep Edinburgh City on top of Ladbrokes League Two today by shooting down Clyde.

The trainee accountant set himself a target of 20 goals for the season after joining from Annan in the summer.

But his projection was very conservative as he has slammed 15 already – and that form has landed him the Ladbrokes League Two player of the month award for October.

The 24-year is in he middle of a seven-year study project to become a fully-fledged chartered accountant and he’s not the only one at the club who is good with money.

Henderson said: “I have been at it for three and a half years and I probably have about the same again because I’m doing it when I’m not working or training. I get a Wednesday afternoon off and I study then as well as the nights I’m not training.

“Conrad Balatoni is doing some financial advising so we’ve got some smart players – it makes a change!

“We’ve been doing something right, anyway, and hopefully we can keep it going right to the end.

“I have moved about the last few years trying to find the right place for me and I think I have found it now. I feel happy and confident and I have fitted in well.

“My previous best for a season was 18 with Berwick so it’s great that I have hit 15 already.

“My target at the start of the season was 20 and I feel I might have hit that already because I have missed a few chances too.

“That may sound crazy given I have scored 15 already but I will keep working on my finishing.”

City, who are two points clear of Peterhead, have been brilliant this season and many feel the former Lowland League side can go all the way.

Henderson added: “A lot of the plaudits have gone to the strikers or the forward players but we’ve only lost three goals in ten games so it shows you how well the defence has been playing.

“If you are not conceding goals then it gives the forward players the chance to win games and that’s what we have been doing.

“We’re not getting carried away. We’ve got a few injuries right now to important players. If we’re still there in six months’ time then we can start getting excited.”

It is the third such award for the Citizens this season. Balatoni was player-of-the-month for September and manager James McDonaugh won the coaching award for that month