Edinburgh City swoop for three players

James McDonaugh has again utilised his Falkirk connections to further bolster his Edinburgh City squad, returning to his former club to make three signings.

The Bairns’ Under-20s captain Cameron Blues has joined on a development loan until the end of the season, and will provide McDonaugh another option in the middle of the park. The 19-year-old has made nine appearances for Falkirk in all competitions.

Liam Henderson, who had initially signed on a development loan, has come to a mutual agreement to end his Falkirk contract and has signed on as a City player until the end of the season.

Striker Scott Shepherd, who netted a second-half brace in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Berwick Rangers, has extended his development loan from The Falkirk Stadium until the end of the season.

City have also confirmed that winger Moses Olanrewaju has left the club by mutual consent after signing in the summer.